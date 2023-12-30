“Stop Downplaying Women’s Achievements Because Of Marriage” – Uriel Oputa

Uriel Oputa, a former housemate on BBNaija, has taken aim at Nigerians who believe that successful single women are less valuable.

On her Instagram story, the reality star chastised Nigerians who think a woman must be married in other to be considered successful.

Uriel mimicked how some people say even if a woman is a billionaire or own a successful enterprise, she haven’t accomplished anything unless she is married.

She asserted that it is a very useless mindset as some women prefer to stay unmarried.

The reality star warned that women’s achievements should not be downplayed simply because of marriage.

In her words: “In Nigeria, if you like be a billionaire. Have the most successful business Be the most famous You haven’t accomplished anything unless you’re married. Very useless minded set. Some women actually don’t want to get married. Stop downplaying Women’s achievements because of marriage.”

READ MORE: Food Critic, Opeyemi Famakin Challenges Daniel Regha To Boxing Match

See netizens reactions below:

kueen_bsa said: “Some women don’t want to get married she’s right”

nailedby_vintage penned: “Most Men are scared of successful women 😂”

itisthepally wrote: “People’s problems vary. Maybe she has a problem that she alone understands. She can say anything, and it doesn’t change anything about others. Free world.”

SEE POST: