Food Critic, Opeyemi Famakin Challenges Daniel Regha To Boxing Match

Daniel Regha, a contentious member of the media, has been challenged to a one-on-one boxing bout by renowned Nigerian food critic, Opeyemi Famakin.

This is coming amid the recent boxing bout between vocalist Portable Omolalomi and seasoned actor Charles Okocha.

According to Opeyemi Famakin in a post via Instagram, he would love to have such a match with Daniel Regha who is known for attacking celebrities of all classes online.

Ope also suggested the option of shedding some weight to have a fair fighting chance with the Twitter critic should he decide to accept the challenge.

“Dear Daniel Regha, I’m Bored. Lets Have A Dance In The Boxing Ring 🥊Also, Where can I find a trainer and how does one organize a boxing Match?” he captioned the video.

Daniel has since been mute despite fans’ anticipation of the boxing match since the news broke few hours ago.

READ MORE:

See some reactions below…

gazkitchen_ noted: “Ope fight wey you fit win you no need beg God for extra power 😂 you see this fight ? You win am for us 😂😂😂 🥊.”

cis.ca_ wrote: “I don’t think you guys know how much I love Ope and live for his contents😭😭 “I will like to beat this guy “legally”, I don’t condone violence”, translation: mo fe fi lilu bati bobo yi je, kin sare transform e😂😂😂😂.”

elozonam said: “Lmao. Bruh just say you want to brush the guy….yall can never be in the same weight class even if he adds all the weight in this world. But please front row tickets thanks and Godbless. 💰.”

sandypreneur penned: “Ope Daniel how? Are you planning on making a French toast out of him?😢😢.”

simon_emmy_ added: “Pick someone your size na… you wan finish Daniel? 😂.”

Watch video below…