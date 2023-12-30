“Them Never Bury Mohbad You Dey Release New Song” – Slamklef Slams Naira Marley

Well-known rapper Naira Marley, has drawn criticism from music producer and blogger Samklef, for releasing a new song at a time when there are still unanswered questions behind the tragic death of Mohbad.

Recall that the head of Marlian Records and his companion Sam Larry were taken into custody by the police for their suspected roles in the death of Mohbad.

Although no evidence has tied them to the death, the two have moved on with their lives after being released from police custody.

The singer recently released a song, and many have come out to criticize him for that.

Samklef stated, in a post on his Twitter page, that Naira Marley has rushed to drop a new track when the dusty hasn’t yet settled.

He described Naira Marley’s new song as a noise and blamed the justice system in the country as being responsible.

“Dem never bury mohbad. Investigation still Dey on you run go drop music wey Belike noise for my ear. I no blame you na the justice system wey no get head I blame. If to say naija na country you for get mind drop any jam for now ? last time I check naija na jungle sha. Enjoy o!,” he wrote.

See his post below: