Edo 2024: Pull Down Campaign Billboards, Jingles – INEC Tells Aspirants, Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission, in Edo State has warned political parties and their aspirants to pull down campaign billboards, posters and jingles being aired on television and Radio stations in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Anugbum Onuoha, led this out at an Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting in Benin, on Friday.

He said: “If you look at the Edo election timetable, it says that commencement of campaign in public by political parties will be on April 24.

“But what is happening in this state right now, is that all the political parties are campaigning in public not private.

“If you go round the town, you see campaign billboards, posters and jingles of aspirants not even candidates.

“We have held a meeting with the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC) in Edo on this issue but they have clearly not stopped.

“So I thought I should bring the issue here for us to proffer collective solutions so that nobody will be accused of supporting party A or B.”