“I And Omeruo Will Become Only Nigerians To Win AFCON Trophy Twice As Players” – Musa

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has said that winning the trophy on Sunday will be a big moment for him.

The former Leicester City’s forward led this out, during a press conference, on Saturday, organised ahead of the final game against the Elephants of Ivory Coast.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Musa won the competition in 2013 alongside Kenneth Omeruo and believes wining it again, will be special for him.

He said: “If we win the AFCON on Sunday, it will be a big moment in my life, because I and Omeruo will become the only Nigerians to have won it twice, as players.” he said.

READ MORE: AFCON: “Super Eagles’ Victory Over Cameroon Shows Power Of Unity In Nigeria” – Musa

The three times Champions will face Ivory Coast at the Alasanne Quatarra stadium, tonight.