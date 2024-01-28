AFCON: “Super Eagles’ Victory Over Cameroon Shows Power Of Unity In Nigeria” – Musa

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa on Saturday, described the team’s 2-0 win over Cameroon as a testament of power of unity that football brings to Nigerians.

Musa stated this on his official X handle, reminding Nigerians on the need to unite as one nation towards achieving a collective goal.

He said: “Celebrating the Super Eagles’ journey to the AFCON quarter-finals, a testament to the power of unity on the football field. This picture shows the genuine happiness we all feel.

“In the beautiful game, we stand united, transcending tribe and religion. Let this victory be a reminder that our strength lies in coming together.

“Amidst the challenges our nation faces, let’s use the spirit of football to bridge divides and foster harmony.

“It’s time to kick out the negativity, end the unnecessary killings, rivalry, and embrace the love that sports bring. Join hands for peace, goals, and a brighter future.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will lock horns with the Palancas Negras of Angola in the quarter-finals of the ongoing AFCON, on Friday, 2nd February.