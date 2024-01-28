Lookman Scores Twice As Super Eagles Knockout Cameroon

Ademola Lookman scored both goals as Nigeria defeated old rivals Cameroon 2-0 on Saturday to march on to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Eagles started the 2023 AFCON round of 16 on a high as they got the match opener in the 12th minute of the highly tense encounter via the boots of Semi Ajayi but the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR check.

However, the decision helped the Indomitable Lions to settle down into the game and played a very balanced match against the Super Eagles.

The Nigerians’ efforts paid off in the 36th minute when Osimhen proved that he is more of a team player than a person seeking personal glory.

He disorganized the defense of the Cameroonians with his body movement before he passed the ball to Ademola Lookman who slotted it beautifully into the back of the net.

In the second half, the Cameroonians saw more of the ball but they couldn’t penetrate the tight defense of the Super Eagles.

However, the Nigerian team suffered a big blow as coach Jose Peseiro’s new favourite goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali got injured after colliding with a Cameroonian player.

The highly criticized Francis Uzoho had to come in to replace him and suffered no serious threat throughout the game to the joy of Nigerian fans.

The tension on the Nigerian team subsided when Ademola Lookman stepped up again and took full advantage of Calvin Bassey’s beautiful cross into the box to double the Eagles’ lead in the 90th minute, with 2-0 on the scoreboard.

This means that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Angola in the 2023 AFCON quarter-finals on February 2, 2024. As for Cameroon, they will turn their focus to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.