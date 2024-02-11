Tinubu’ll Navigate Nigerians Through Turbulent Times — North-West APC Youths Assure

The North-West Youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address the prevailing economic challenges the nation is faced with.

The group’s leader, AbdulHamid Umar Mohammed, in a communique issued after its annual meeting at the weekend, stated that opposition parties were actively working to undermine Tinubu’s government and the APC.

The communique expressed concern over the use of young individuals to launch protests against the government, and called for vigilance against such tactics.

The youths called on Tinubu and the party leadership to revisit their approach on engaging them.

While acknowledging the hardship faced by the many, the youth leader in the communique, reassured Nigerians that “President Tinubu, in collaboration with state governments, is actively working to bring relief to the nation.”

He therefore appealed for patience and support, acknowledging the “inherited challenges that predated the current administration.”

Emphasizing the need for unity, he stated that the “Northwest young people, who contributed significantly to Tinubu’s electoral success, are ready to assist the government in bringing relief to the nation.”

“In the face of adversity, the APC Northwest Youth stand firm, unwavering in their support for President Tinubu, while calling for a strategic recalibration in engaging the youth who are integral to the party’s foundation.

“The message is clear: economic challenges may persist, but the youth firmly believe that Tinubu will navigate the nation through these turbulent times,” the communique added.