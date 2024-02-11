“Many Youths Now Disrespect Elders, Because They’re Wealthy” – Dele Odule

Dele Odule, a seasoned actor, remarked that many young people are becoming disrespectful to the old since they are wealthy and cannot manage popularity.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Scoop, he stated,

“Some people cannot manage stardom, and they try to emulate Western culture, which is not ours. Social media is ‘eating up’ our culture. Many young ones now disrespect their elders, because they are rich, and they cannot manage stardom. It is unfortunate that they have forgotten that younger ones are coming, and they can still be overtaken. Until then, they will not realise the import of what they are doing.”

The actor also advised Nigerians to treat their currencies with more respect. he said,

“We should not abuse the naira. Even when I go abroad and I want to give someone a cash gift, I give them naira notes. If they cannot spend it over there, they should come home and spend it. Better still, they can use it for interior decoration, if they so wish. Some Nigerians do not even spend the naira again, and I do not blame them. But, it is unfortunate.”

Giving celebrities safety advice in the face of the nation’s growing insecurity, Odule remarked,

“Celebrities should be careful about their lifestyle, because when one excessively displays their lives online, they can easily be a target. I do not upload pictures/videos of myself or family members unnecessarily for online consumption, even on their birthdays, and they love it. People should be responsible with how they share details of their lives.”