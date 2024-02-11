AFCON Final: Nigeria Police Back Super Eagles Ahead Of Ivory Coast’s Clash

The Nigeria Police Force has expressed its support for the Super Eagles, wishing the team the strength to soar in the African Cup of Nations final holding today.

It was gathered that the NPF made this known in a statement posted on the Force’s Facebook page on Sunday.

The statement reads: “May the powers above bolster the strength and agility of our Eagle to soar beyond the limits comprehensible by the elephant. And when the eagle alights, may it do so triumphantly clutching the trophy in its claws. Go Super Eagles.

“Just as the eagle on the NPF crest symbolizes strength and authority, may our feathered friends soar to victory today! Show the elephants the true power of the sky! Bring the trophy home to Nigeria.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the three times champions will face the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire , today in the final of the 2023 AFCON.