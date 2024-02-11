NDLEA Nabs Terrorists’ Drug Supplier, Intercepts 7.6 Tons of Illicit Drugs (Pictures)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, nabbed a 42-year-old man, said to be transporting thousands of concealed opioid pills to an insurgents’ enclave in the Banki area of Borno State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the suspect was among the 24 people accused of trafficking drugs across the country.

Disclosing this on Sunday, the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, revealed in a statement, saying that the operations led to the seizure of over 7,609 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs in eight states.

It was gathered that a six-month-pregnant lady, a mother of three children, and 3 other women in major interdiction operations, were all arrested.

“The bulk of the seizures was made in Nasarawa state where NDLEA operatives acting on credible intelligence on Sunday 4th February intercepted a truck marked Lagos JJJ 64 YC conveying 367 jumbo bags of cannabis sativa weighing 4,037 kilograms from Akure, Ondo state to be delivered at Shabu area of Lafia, the state capital.

“Three suspects: Shuaibu Yahaya Liman, 35; Monday Audu, 33, and Linus Samuel, 42 have been arrested in connection with the seizure.”