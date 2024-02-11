400 Level Student Drinks Insecticide Over Academic Performance In Ilorin

A 400-level student of Kwara State University, Malete, Moro Local Government Area of the state, identified as Rashidat Shittu, has reportedly committed suicide over her academic performance.

It was gathered that her colleagues told PUNCH, on Sunday that the deceased killed herself ahead of upcoming exams by ingesting insecticide.

She said that Shittu was rushed to the school clinic but was referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A staff member who was part of the medical team that attended to her at UITH told the above mentioned media outlet that the student was brought in dead.

She said: “Her colleagues said she was having issues with her academic status in school. She later informed her colleagues when she started feeling the pain that she had ingested insecticide.”

Also reacting to the horrible development, KWASU’s Director of University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, said that she was not aware of the death of the student.

Aliyu said: “I am not yet aware of the information on the death of any of our students. But I will find out and get back to you as soon as those who should give the information confirm it.”