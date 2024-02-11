“We Don’t Fear You” – Isaac Fayose Berates Chief Of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila Over 3-Years Jail Term Rule For Critics

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff, has come under fire from Isaac Fayose, the brother of former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose.

A few days ago, the Chief of Staff advocated for social media control, portraying it as a threat.

In agreement with him, Amnesty International stated that those who criticise the president run the prospect of being imprisoned for three years, explaining further the implications of social media regulations.

Isaac responded to it on his Instagram page, saying that he doesn’t fear a three-year jail sentence or Femi Gbajabiamila. If he can’t fix Nigeria, he should step down.

He wrote,

“Who dey fear 3 years in prison??? Egbon Femi Gbajabiamila Abeg we know fear you …

If you can’t fix Nigeria you can resign!!!”.

Many took to his comment section to praise him.

See some comments…

DJ Kehdee Demaster wrote, “The first time you said the truth

Gift Danesi wrote, “So you get sense like this

DJ Zillion Million wrote, “Make dem try am first. Beside which prison pass the suffering for this country some people dey way no fit even chop a day”.

Official Photo Journalist wrote, “Thanks for speaking up

One Zevirgins wrote, “At least I applaud you for this video for saying the truth and standing with the people

