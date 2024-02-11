AFCON: “We Don’t Want Badluck Handshake Before Our Match” – Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade, an Afrobeat singer, has cautioned against a “bad luck handshake” for the Super Eagles ahead of the African Cup of Nations final.

Today, Sunday, February 11, the entire nation is buzzing with excitement as the Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Ivory Coast for the African Cup of Nations trophy.

Yemi Alade, who gave a performance during the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening ceremony in Côte d’Ivoire, warned that some people should not carry their bad luck to shake hands with the Super Eagles before they play today.

She composed,

“Make some people no carry their badluck go dey do handshake before our eagles play o.”

Many felt that her statement was an indirect message to President Bola Tinubu’s delegates, who are slated to attend the AFCON finals.

SizZzle warned: “My sister. Who know say e get bad luck make e avoid that stadium abeg.,”

Paulcrypts noted: “We all know who Chef yemi alade is cooking but no be my mouth una go hear am Sha 😂”

Iruefi XXL said: “Dem no call name but see as some people dey protest, so una know say una ‘president’ get badluck?”

