“The Country Is Hard And I Don’t Want To See My Flesh Suffer” – Bobrisky Explains Reason For Frequent Giveaway

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky, also known as Idris Okuneye, has disclosed the reasons behind his frequent giveaways for a few days now.

He posted on his Instagram page about how difficult it is for people in the nation to make ends meet on a daily basis.

Contrary to popular belief, despite not being the wealthiest, he detests seeing people suffer.

He wrote,

“Pls, guys I wanna ask for permission. D country is a bit hard for some people who are struggling here every day to put food on their table. So instead of sharing 20k to 5 people, pls let’s share 10k to 10 people. Pls, if noticed have been doing giveaways back to back. Not because I’m the richest no!! I just don’t wanna see my same flesh suffering”.

“Have picked 5 winners already thou!! Just wanna add an extra 5 more then post all of them and ask for their account no”.

SEE POST: