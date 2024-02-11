Daniel Regha Queries OGB Recent’s Source Of Income Over New Car Acquisition

Daniel Regha, a controversial critic, has questioned popular skit producer OGB Recent’s source of income following his latest acquisition.

INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that OGB Recent acquired a brand new G-Wagon worth multi-million naira.

Daniel Regha reacted by questioning the wealth source and spending power of the content creator.

Taking to his X account, he wrote,

“OGB_recent just bought a new G-wagon; Again, what does he do to earn a living or the amount of money he spends?”

In the comments section, netizens slammed the well-known critic.

See some comments…

MUBI alleged: “Na fraud most of them Dey do”

Nasr said: “This your post is 3/10. It is always good to ask if you don’t know. There is a limit to what you can ask, even if someone is engaging in questionable activities and using unfunny comedy to cover up; it’s not supposed to be your business. No offense.”

BIG GRACE asked: “@DanielRegha no body on this app knows what you do for a living, yet you are always cooking, how are you able to do that without a job, where do you see money to buy foodstuff ? @officialEFCC

please look into Daniel Regha case, he might probably be involved in fraud.”

STARBOY GUCCI asked: “What do you do you do for a living other than questioning what people do for a living ? Let’s start from you first.”

SEE POST: