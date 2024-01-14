NDLEA Nabs Man With Canadian Loud, Seizes Tramadol Pills In Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted a substantial consignment of Canadian Loud in Lagos, alongside opioids bound from United Kingdom and Italy.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

The statement reads: “Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted a large consignment of Canadian Loud, an imported strong synthetic strain of cannabis, packaged in 324 bags with a gross weight of 111.2 kilograms in Onikan area of Lagos Island while being conveyed for distribution in an unregistered Grand Caravan vehicle by a 42-year-old suspect, Taofeek Yusuf.

“The arrest of Taofeek and seizure of the imported consignment late in the night on Friday 12th January 2024 following credible intelligence came on the heels of the arrest of another drug trafficking suspect, Godwin ThankGod the previous day Thursday 11th January by NDLEA officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos.

“The Milan, Italy-bound Godwin was intercepted while attempting to board a Royal Air Maroc flight with quantities of codeine-based syrup and Rohypnol concealed in his luggage.

“The suspect who is a regular flyer was arrested during a search of his luggage at the Departure Gate of Terminal 2 of the airport. The search led to the discovery of five cartons consisting of 50 bottles of codeine syrup and 300 tablets of Rohypnol.”