NDLEA Intercepts Hard Drugs From US, Arrests Suspect In Lagos Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, has intercepted a consignment of Colorado, reportedly concealed in boxing kits, imported from the United States of America.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that the hard drug was discovered at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos on New Year’s Day.

Femi added that the development led the agency to embark on a weeklong intelligence-led operation to get the receiver arrested.

INFORMATION NIGRIA reports that a 38-year-old suspect, identified as Olorunfunmi Olakunle, was tracked and apprehended in Lagos, on Saturday.

The statement partly reads: “Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos on New Year day, Monday 1st January 2024 intercepted a consignment of Colorado, a very strong strain of cannabis, concealed in boxing kits imported from the United States of America.

“A weeklong intelligence-led operation to get the receiver arrested was consummated on Saturday 6th January following the successful tracking and arrest of 38-year-old Olorunfunmi Saheed Olakunle who distributes the dangerous psychoactive substance to dealers across Lagos state.

“The consignment had arrived the country on Monday 1st January via Cairo on Egypt Airlines flight marked as boxing kits.

“According to Saheed, he delivers such consignments to different recipients whenever his childhood friend, US-based Sagir Salami sends them. The latest shipment has a total weight of 1.80 kilograms.