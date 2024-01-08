AFCON: Former Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr Backs Uzoho

Despite many calls made by fans and football elites to replace Nigerian goalkeeper, the former manager of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has thrown his weight behind Francis Uzoho.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Omonia Nicosia goalie has come under heavy criticism recently due to the loss of form.

While speaking to BBC Sports, on Saturday, Rohr insisted that Uzoho can do the job.

He said: ” Uzoho can do the job, ”I don’t know if there is a better one”, Rohr said.

Recall that Uzoho made his Super Eagles debut under Rohr in a friendly game against Argentina in 2017.

However, his first appearance at a major tournament for Nigeria was also under the former manager at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

His poor performances led to the inclusion of Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali, who could claim the first choice position in Côte d’Ivoire.

On 14 January, the three-time AFCON winners will open their Group A campaign against Equatorial Guinea.