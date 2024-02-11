Insecurity: ‘War Against Enemies Of Nigeria Not Over’ — Tinubu To Military

According to him Federal Government is not oblivious to the efforts and sacrifices being made by the Nigerian military towards ensuring that insecurity becomes a thing of the past in the country.

While speaking at an event to mark the Diamond Jubilee of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, he also expressed confidence in the capacity of military to rid the country of banditry, insurgency, and criminality.

He charged the armed forces to keep protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity against all threats, adding that the “war against the enemies of Nigeria is not over.”

“Let me also add that although the war against the enemies of Nigeria is not over, it is fair to state that relative peace has been recorded across the major flash points.

“These successes have come at a price for the government and the populace. We remember our fallen heroes and those out in the trenches for the sake of our fatherland. Let us also celebrate their resilience and sacrifice at this diamond jubilee.

“I urge you to continue to play your constitutional role of safeguarding the territorial integrity of Nigeria, our fatherland. You must shun any acts that are inimical to the well-being of our nation and acts that can destroy the gains of democracy that we have enjoyed in the last 20 years.

“The government is fully aware of the service and sacrifices that members of the Nigerian Armed Forces have continued to render across the length and breadth of this country, especially in the face of daunting challenges.

“Let me reiterate the urgency to upscale the fight against insecurity, which has robbed us of peace and progress. While the relative peace you have been able to secure is worth celebrating, you must remember that the war is not yet over until every parcel of land held by the enemy is flying the flag of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the President said.