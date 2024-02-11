Kwara Bursar Who Died Watching AFCON Was To Wed On Sunday – Family Reveals

Ayuba Olaitan, the late Deputy Bursar of the Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, who died on Wednesday during Nigeria’s match against South Africa would have gotten married today, Sunday.

Recall that Olaitan drew his breath after the dramatic penalty awarded to South Africa after a Video Assistant Referee check during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The decision which led to cancellation of Nigeria’s second goal and the resultant penalty left many fans in panic.

In a chat with Daily Trust during the Fidau for the late KWASU staff, on Saturday, Ayuba Akeem, a family member of the deceased, confirmed his Nikkah as today.

While describing the deceased as a “philanthropist to the core,” Akeem added that, “He was a very generous man and a pillar of the family. He was kind to family members, political associates and colleagues and was ever ready to put smiles on faces within his capacity no matter the problem people brought to him.

“And contrary to the narrative outside, we believe that his death was destined by Almighty Allah at the exact moment and place he died and not because of the match. He would still have died that hour if he didn’t watch the encounter.”

A female family member and colleague, Aisha, recalled that “He was the one that drove us home that day from Malete to Ilọrin.

“He was hale and healthy and we ate together before we left the office. He was even telling some of his colleagues that he might not watch the match because he doesn’t want anything that would trouble him.

“When we arrived, the second half of the match had already started and he instructed his son, Umar, to put on the generator because there was no light.

“He was the one that put on the television, there was no any issue of dizziness and he watched the match at home, not a viewing centre. He was sitting on the chair and placed his head backwards when his son was telling him daddy can you hear/see what is happening in this match?

“We believe that was the time he was destined to die which only coincided with the period of the match.”

About five Nigerians were recorded to have kicked the bucket as a result of the semi-final tournament.