Lagos Announces 24-Hour Total Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge

A total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for 24 hours will be executed to allow the contractor peruse a major aspect of the ongoing repair works on the bridge, Lagos State Government says.

The closure by the Federal Ministry of Works was announced in a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Monday.

Osiyemi said he closure will affect both bounds of the carriageways from 12 noon on Wednesday, February 28 to 12 noon on Thursday, 29, 2024.

The Transport Commissioner however advised all road users to use alternative routes already provided during this period as the bridge would not be opened to traffic for 24-hours.

According to him, traffic management officials would be on ground to manage traffic and minimise inconveniences.

READ ALSO: ‘Count Us Out Of Labour’s Protests’ — TUC Says, Makes Fresh Demands From FG

His words: “All road users are advised to use alternative routes already provided during this period as the bridge will not be opened to traffic for 24-hours.”

Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, also said: “Consequently, the bridge would not be opened to traffic during this critical 24-hour period. Thus, all road users are advised to use alternative routes during this period.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch- free movements in order to minimize the discomfort during this critical 24-hours period.

“While thanking the general public for their continued cooperation and understanding, please note that all inconveniences are highly regretted.”