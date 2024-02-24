Nigeria’s Security Challenges Caused By Poor Border Control — Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says the negative role of border communities ought to be addressed so as to change the security landscape of the country.

Shettima spoke on Friday during a meeting with a delegation from the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima’s spokesperson, the Vice President acknowledged that most of the security challenges of the country stem from poor border security.

“Most of the challenges we face stem from our poor border security evident in the free flow of light weapons and ammunition across the border.

“We need to address the role of the BCDA in changing the security landscape of our country.”

Shettima who noted the importance of border communities in national security, pledged continued support for their developmental needs just as their residents need to feel a sense of belonging as Nigerians.