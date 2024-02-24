“Instead Of Sponsoring Political Thugs, Channel Helps Towards Sports, Youths Development” – Peter Obi Tells FG

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has knocked the Federal Government over the withdrawal of Nigeria’s senior men’s national basketball team, D’Tigers, from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Afrobasket 2025 Qualifiers due to lack of funds.

In a statement issued via his official X handle on Friday, Obi said that the report of D’Tigers’ withdrawal from the qualifiers is distressing and unfortunate.

However, the former Anambra State governor, called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to invest in sports as a means of gainful employment for the youths and source of revenue for the nation.

He wrote: “I read, with dismay, the reports of the withdrawal of Nigeria’s senior men’s national basketball team, D’Tigers, from the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Afrobasket 2025 Qualifiers due to lack of funds. Unfortunately, such distressing reports can be emanating from our country at this time.

“Instead of sponsoring political thugs who contribute to the breakdown of law and order in society, such funds should be channelled toward helping our youths discover and nourish their sporting skills.

“In a very diverse nation like Nigeria, where sports has not only remained a critical part of our unity but is also a huge source of youth empowerment, investment in sports remains critical. Therefore, attention should be paid to the needs of all sporting endeavours.”

“I urge the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry Of Youth And Sports Development, and other relevant agencies to expedite actions and urgently resolve this issue to enable our national basketball team, D’Tigers, to participate in the competition and be motivated to bring us victory.”