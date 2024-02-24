Residents Scoop Oil Content As Tanker Overturns At Ojuelegba In Lagos (Video)

Some residents of Surulere area of Lagos State, on Friday, seen scooping oil after a 33,000 litres tanker fell.

It was gathered that the tanker, conveying engine oil, accidentally overturned while ascending the Dorman Long Bridge, opposite Abalti Barracks, Western Avenue.

However, emergencies authorities disclosed that no casualties were recorded.

In a statement released by the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat, said: “Efforts are on the way to move in earth moving equipment to recover the tanker as backlog of traffic build up beyond Ojuelegba Bridge.”

“Mopping up exercise is ongoing as chemical foam compound has been expended to neutralise the oil components from resulting in secondary incident.”

Also confirming the incident, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, via its X page said that: “A tanker loaded with oil upturned at Dorman long bridge inward Fadeyi LRU has been contacted for its evacuation, officers are on ground managing the situation.”