‘No Tribalism, Houses Of Some Govt Officials Went Down’ — Sanwo-Olu Defends Lagos Demolitions

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has posited that the State government won’t hesitate to bring down houses that contravene the State’s planning rule.

Speaking at a media parley on Thursday, he said: “There are some officers of this government that their houses went down.”

Recall that lasst year, demolition of buildings resumed in Lagos with the state government and the Federal Housing Authority pulling down structures in Ikota, Lekki, Alaba, Ajao Estate, Abule Ado, Ladipo Market, and other areas of the state.

The buildings demolished were said to have contravened the master plan of the city and built on drainage channels.

The exercise made hundreds of families homeless.

“We are not being emotional; we are being factual. It has nothing to do with ethnicity but doing what is right.

“The right things to be done are difficult things sometimes; they are the things that will appear unpopular but it is to keep the state safe for all.

“People deliberately built on the right of way for drainage canals. Lagos is below sea level. So, those waters have to go, come back, and go back again.

“There are some officers of this government that their houses went down. It has to go. We are not out to take the entire four bedrooms; if it is one room that contravenes, you can reconstruct and have three rooms.

“What I can assure you is that nobody will or willingly be attacked by virtue of race, gender, colour, ethnicity. That I can put on the table, and say that please if you know of any, I will be the first to apologise and make amends immediately,” the Governor added.