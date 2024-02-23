Lagos Deputy Governorship Candidate, Oyefusi Dumps Labour Party

Deputy gubernatorial candidate for the Labour Party in Lagos during the 2023 polls, Islamiyat Oyefusi, has officially resigned from the Party.

She confirmed her resignation in Lagos on Thursday, via a letter titled “Re: Resignation of Membership from Labour Party.”

Addressing newsmen, she emphasized that her decision is not aimed at joining any other political party

“Must I go anywhere? I am building my ambition. I don’t need to go anywhere to build my ambition. I have built myself up, we see how the future goes. Where I am moving to is not in the pipeline at the moment.

READ ALSO: Philip Shaibu Emerges Edo PDP Governorship Candidate In Parallel Primary

“We are doing a lot of activities for Lagos residents all over the place at the moment. For instance, next Saturday, we have a very expanded medical outreach in Ikorodu,” she explained.

Oyefusi added, “We have free mental and eye care services: two in one. We will give free glasses and free drugs. We have a food bank going to the Oshodi-Isolo area next week.

“We have got so many programmes and we will continue to prove our worth to the communities for people to know we are ready to serve them and support them even at this difficult time.

“This is our focus at the moment.”

Oyefusi, daughter of the late Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Salaudeen Oyefusi, also ran as the 2019 Lagos East senatorial aspirant of the PDP.