Three Security Officers Feared Dead As Police Raid Bandits’ Camp In Katsina

At least, three security officers have been killed during a raid carried by the operatives of the Katsina Police Command, attached to Kankara and Malumfashi Divisional Headquarters alongside the Katsina Community Watch Corps.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the security personnel, stormed the Burdugau bandits’ camp in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state, on Thursday.

It was gathered that the camp is headed by a suspected notorious bandits’ kingpin Babayo.

Despite the fatality, the security agents killed a yet to be identified number of suspected bandits and recovered 332 rustled animals.

Confirming the unfortunate reports yesterday, the Information Officer in charge of the Kankara LGA, Malam Suleiman Ibrahim Tsiga Suleiman Ibrahim Tsiga confirmed the deaths to Channels Television.

He said: “Yes, the incident happened yesterday in the early hours during a joint operation by the Military Personnel and Community Watch Corps.

“The Kankara Commandant of the Community Watch Corps and two other vigilante members were killed.

“Currently there are two mobile police officers alongside two community watch corps members currently receiving medical attention at the Malumfashi General Hospital.

“Several bandits were also killed during the operation. Honestly, the atmosphere is tense now because most people in the neighboring villages have started fleeing their communities because the bandits who escaped are hiding in those villages such as Yar Burdugau and Yar Goje.”