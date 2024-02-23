“Rededicate Yourselves To Improve Nigerians’ Lives” – Tinubu Tasks Civil Servants

As part of efforts to ensure a working governmental system, President Bola Tinubu has tasked senior civil servants to rededicate themselves to their duties and work towards improving the lives of Nigerians.

Tinubu made this known, during a visit by the Head of Service, The Body Of Permanent Secretaries, and some Directors-General of agencies at the State House, on Thursday, in Abuja.

He added that policies impacting the welfare of the people and the economy must be treated with urgency, diligence, and a strong sense of duty.

The President warned that the ineffectiveness and unnecessary bureaucracy that result in the delay of interventions on the economy and with programmes targeting vulnerable citizens will not be tolerated.

Tinubu said: “Before the next meeting, I want to see progress in the civil service. I have been sending people to check the level of work that gets done. Service to the nation is extremely important. We are to change the narrative on Nigeria.

“You and I can change the perception about Africa, not just Nigeria. We might not get it 100 percent right, but if we are focused, I think we can totally change and reshape the trajectory of our country in the right direction.

“Let us make our children’s dreams come true. Why are we slowing that down? It is not just shameful. It is unacceptable.

“We made a pledge to bring our people out of poverty. You should not increase their vulnerability. Help Nigerians to get out of these problems, do not compound the tough situation with unacceptable delays.”