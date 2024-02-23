Igbos Must Adjust To Current Hardship, We Support Tinubu — Ohanaeze

Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked South-Easterners to adjust with the current economic realities in the country.

This is as the cost of food and other basic items have been soaring since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced an end to the petrol subsidy last year May.

Protests in many parts of the country over the economic hardship in the country have been the resort of Nigerians lately.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President-General of Ohanaeze, had earlier directed Igbo groups not to protest against the administration of Tinubu.

However, in a communique issued at the meeting chaired by the President General on Thursday, Ohanaeze asked the people of the South-East to “invoke the indomitable Igbo spirit of brotherliness and hard work” during the period of economic hardship.

READ ALSO: “Igbos Have Accepted Tinubu As President, We Appeal For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release” — Ohanaeze

The group urged Governors and traditional rulers in the Zone to take “advantage of the upcoming farming season to catalyze massive agricultural production for sustainable food security.”

Ohanaeze added that since the apex court in the country has ruled on the 2023 presidential election, the group has decided to support the administration of Tinubu.

“We reviewed with intense passion, the level of unemployment, poverty, hardships, especially the rising cost of goods and services in Nigeria, the rate of depreciation of Nigerian currency and the excruciating effect on the masses; and reminded Ndigbo that they should quickly readjust themselves to the reality of the times and that the Igbo have passed through the worst of conditions in the past.

“There is no better time than now to invoke the indomitable Igbo spirit of brotherliness, hard work, ingenuity, wisdom, resilience, inventiveness, perseverance and capacity to turn adversities into diverse opportunities.

“It was reiterated that since the 2023 presidential electoral matter has reached the Nigerian Supreme Court and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has been declared the winner; and as law abiding citizens, we have therefore decided to support the Tinubu administration,” the communique read.