Only Foreign Students Are To Pay Tuitions In Dollars – NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC), on Thursday, debunked claims that some universities in the country are charging tuition fees in dollar.

The Commission explained that only foreigners studying in universities in the country pay tuition in dollar.

The acting Executive Secretary of NUC, Chris Maiyaki, made this known at a media parley with education reporters in Abuja.

He was reacting to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, inviting proprietors of private universities and other institutions of higher learning in Nigeria who allegedly are charging fees in dollars.

Maiyaki, however, said the allegations have been investigated by the commission and found to be false.

“On the dollarisation of tuition fees in this said university, we have investigated it and the university is not charging fees in dollars. They only charge dollars to foreign students. So, I want the media to join hands with us to tell the public that no Nigerian university is allowed to charge fees in dollars,” he said.

According to him, the Commission would continue to approve more universities as long as they meet standards and have the capacity for sustainability.

He stated that the commission would issue licences to two universities by next week to add to the existing 270 in the country.

The Executive Secretary disclosed that it would give room for access to tertiary education and stem the tide of Nigerians going outside the country to study.

“Due to the huge gap in demand and supply of university education, the National Universities Commission will continue to give approval for the establishment of more universities,” he added.

He added that the commission would continue to process applications for Distance Learning Centres across the country to give room for education access