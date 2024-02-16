“Be Like I Chose Wrong Profession, Footballers Dey Enjoy” – Davido

Davido, an Afrobeat singer, has generated internet debate after lamenting his line of profession and admitting that footballers have things pretty well.

This is coming after famed Dutch football star Memphis Depay gave the singer an expensive Rolex timepiece for his 30th birthday.

Davido shared his opinions on whether he made the wrong career decision and how much football players enjoy on the microblogging site X.

He wrote,

“Footballers Dey enjoy ooooo … be like I chose wrong profession 😂😂😂😂 bruhhhhhhh”

See some reactions to his post,

RETRICKK.SOL noted: “Just that in football you actually need talent”

Dannyben stated: “The profession you chose was still wrong😭”

Princess Luna said: “Kylian Mbappe money making OBO question his life’s choices. See levels 😭😭😭🙌”

Oriade Of Arsenal asked: “U dey whine us ni 😂 who for dey give us hits songs back to back say na Wizkid yo yo yo I go dey stream GFB 😭😭”

SEE POST: