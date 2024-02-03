Rerun: Kaduna PDP Agent Accuses Security Agents Of Allegedly Aiding Vote Buying

The Peoples Democratic Party agent in Kaduna State, identified as Yusuf Abubakar, has accused some security agents for aiding vote buying in the ongoing rerun and bye-elections in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Saturday at a Polling Unit 009 in Barnawa, Kaduna South Local Government Area, Abubakar lamented over electoral malpractice in the area.

He said: “If you go around, you will see how people are trading on voters. If you go around, you will see it. It is just open, not hidden.”

“Yes, even some of the security agents are being compromised. That is all I could say.”

“I can’t say because they are there doing their exercise. I can’t say whether they are aware or not. But we as the political parties and political agents, we know. This exercise is going on.

“I am bothered because people are not willing to vote for their own choice rather than to be given money before they vote.”

READ MORE: INEC Declares Ododo Winner Of Kogi Guber Poll, Says He Beat Margin Of Lead For Nov 18 Rerun

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the polls are being conducted to replace members who died or resigned their memberships of the national and state assemblies, as well as rerun elections at designated constituencies as ordered by the election tribunals.

The States where the elections will hold include Ebonyi, Yobe, Kebbi, Lagos, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Plateau, Akwa Ibom, and Anambra.