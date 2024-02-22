“Stop Taking Unilateral Decision In Nigerian Workers Interest” – TUC Tells NLC

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, has asked the Nigeria Labour Congress, to stop taking unilateral decisions on issues of interest to both organisations.

In a letter sent to NLC leadership, dated February 19, 2024, TUC Secretary General Nuhu Toro, expressed disappointment that the Joe Ajaero-led labour group did not carry the Festus Osifo-led trade association along before declaring a planned strike despite that the two groups unanimously issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to implement its agreement with the Organised Labour and address the mounting economic crisis of survival in Nigeria.

The letter reads: “It is important that this is the third time that such unilateral declaration is happening under your leadership, we are therefore constrained to formally put this on record as various discussions, communications and interventions have failed.

READ MORE: Economic Hardship: “No Going Back On Nationwide Protest” – Labour Replies DSS

“First and second time could pass as human error but a third time would in our opinion translate to an intentional act to undermine us.

“Also note that we are not averse to the issuance of your resolution because our members equally feel the pain, even if it’s a weeklong national strike, but we have a huge problem with the unilateral declaration for a process we both muted and agreed, because our members are equally concerned about the rising cost of living and not particularly the ultimatum, why can’t we see through the ultimatum that expires within the same period before jointly addressing other issues of mutual concern or at worst consolidate them?

“For the avoidance of doubt, we fully understand that NLC is an independent labour force centre that has the right to take independent decision, it is pertinent that when such decisions are taken unilaterally, there is need to go ahead and implement unilaterally.”