Tinubu Mourns Passing Of Namibian President

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief on the passing of Hage Geingob, the president of Namibia, whom he referred to as a “veteran” in the fight for democracy.

The 82-year-old leader, who last month disclosed that he was undergoing cancer treatment, passed away on Sunday, according to a statement issued by acting President Nangolo Mbumba.

The Nigerian leader in a statement released on Sunday by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, noted that Geingob’s passing came at a time when the continent of Africa needed his visionary qualities.

“President Tinubu mourns the painful loss of this veteran in the struggle for democracy; proponent of good governance, and advocate of economic, social, and political solidarity among African peoples.

“The President notes that this tragedy comes at a time when Africa needs more visionary leaders who believe in the common destiny of the continent, and who can strengthen bonds across borders and spread the tendrils of cooperation across all fields of human endeavour.

“As Namibia mourns, President Tinubu assures the Republic that his thoughts and prayers, and indeed those of Nigerians, are with them,” the statement read in part.

Geingob, who was elected president for the first time in 2014, served as Namibia’s third and longest-serving prime minister.