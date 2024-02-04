“Marriages Shouldn’t Be Posted On Social Media” – Police Advise Couples

The Police Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory Police Command (SP) Josephine Adeh has advised couples to take details about their marriages off social media.

In order to avoid complaints, Adeh, who issued the advice on Sunday through a post on her X profile, advised couples to instead advertise their businesses on social media networks.

She wrote,

“All these married couples showing off love on social media. I don’t want to hear complaints oooo.

“Keep your happy homes off social media. Use the social media platforms to promote your businesses.”

Many couples in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been complaining to the police about their spouses’ social media habits and how it is negatively impacting their relationships, according to a Police Complaint Response Unit source who talked with PUNCH on Sunday.

READ MORE: “Tattoos, Wigs Are Not Proof Of Waywardness” — Real Warri Pikin

The PCRU officer stated, “I think the PRO is just very concerned because most of the complaints that we have received at the PCRU over the past two months have been from married people.

“A lot of these married people living in the FCT, have been calling us to complain about the content that their partners post on social media, and how it sometimes affects them in negative ways.”