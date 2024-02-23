We’ll Feed 1,500 People In Each LGA Daily Using ‘Mama Put’ — Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, revealed it will engage canteens locally to feed between 1,000 to 1,500 residents daily in each of the Local Government Areas (LGA) of the State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who noted this during a media chat, explained that the move is part of measures to cushion the impacts of the rising cost of living in the country which has sparked protests in several cities.

“The third level will be that we are not going to do what we call, you know, the soup bowl; the soup kitchen. We did it also during COVID-19.

“We want to identify Mama Put and caterers. We want to be able to feed between 1,000 and 1,500 in every Local Government per day, you know, at the first instance, for the next you know, 30 to 60 days.

“So let’s watch out for the logistics. You know, we are identifying, the caterers already. You know, funds will be sent to them, and they will have vouchers to show that just people just walk in, you know, and just give them something to eat, one a day, And let’s just continue on that,” Sanwo-Olu said during the briefing.