We’ll Protest Naked If Our Pension Isn’t Reviewed — Pensioners

President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Godwin Abumusi, on Saturday, threatened to lead members of the Union to protest naked if their welfare package is not upgraded.

In a chat with reporters in Abuja, Abumusi asked the Federal Government to fix N100,000 as the new national minimum pension in the country.

Abumusi further warned that anything short of their demand would lead to the naked protests on the streets.

“In Nigeria, governments don’t think about the poor people, they only think about themselves. Otherwise, how can a pensioner in Enugu receive as low as N450? How can this be?” Abumusi queried.

He added that, “We wish to propose the sum of N100,000 as the national minimum pension to the tripartite committee in line with the proposed N200,000 national minimum wage by the NLC.

“Anything short of that would incur the wrath of the pensioners who are hard hit by the prevailing economic hardship.

“I am going to lead Nigerian pensioners naked… I mean naked. We are going to protest. We are going to go naked on the streets so that the world will see the Nigerian pensioners demonstrating naked.

“If they like, they will arrest us and say why do you go naked on the streets.”

Recall that on Thursday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) gave the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to heed their requests over the rising cost of living in the country.

The Organised Labour had also accused the government of neglecting the welfare of Nigerians and the workers.