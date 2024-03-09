Cardinal and former Catholic archbishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan, says the country’s constitution is riddled with inconsistencies.

Speaking at an event organised by the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought on Friday, Onaiyekan said there is a need to decentralise power and make the states efficient.

The Cardinal who hinted that the constitution does not stipulate how religion is meant to contribute to nation-building said, “If we take the present constitution, whether amended or not, it is riddled with inconsistencies or contradictions, problems when it comes to seriously talking about how religion relates to the nation,

“Which is why it is obvious we must look at it again. So, maybe it is good that we give it a look at changing to a parliamentary system.

“Perhaps we need to find out to ask those soldiers who threw away the parliamentary system and introduced the presidential system. What reasons did they have?”