“Content Creators To Have Instagram Monetisation Feature June” – Meta Assure Nigerians

Meta Platforms, led by former UK Deputy Prime Minister and its President of Global Affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, said that the company would introduce a feature on its Instagram app that will allow Nigerian creators to monetise their content.

It was gathered that the development, which will be unveiled in June 2024, will enable indigenous content creators to earn a living using the app.

However, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, Sir Nick, made this known during his visitation to President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Disclosing the development to the public, in a statement made by the President’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said that the Meta chief thanked Tinubu for an executive order he issued which enabled the landing of the Meta-backed deep-sea cable in Nigeria.

The statement reads: “Sir Clegg also said Meta will introduce in June 2024 a feature on its Instagram app that will allow Nigerian creators to monetize their content to enable them to earn a living using the app.

“It is an extraordinary infrastructure project. When it comes on stream in the first quarter of 2025, it will be twice as much as the capacity of all subsea cables that exist.

“We buried the cable 50 percent deeper than any other subsea cables under the seabed. It is more powerful and more extensive in terms of its geographical connectivity.

“It could yield up to 37 billion dollars worth of increase in economic activity in the next two or three years across the African continent.”

However, President Tinubu also added that Nigerian youths are the most critical asset in Nigeria’s arsenal, adding that his government is moving to achieve digital economic expansion through its 3MTT programme which is training three million Nigerian youths in digital technology and essential skills before deploying them to innovation hubs nationwide.

He said: “For us in Nigeria, we have a vibrant, gifted, and resourceful youth population. Recognizing that the future is most likely to be AI-enabled, we have to prepare our youths and make them ready to compete and participate in the global economy.

“I can assure you that Nigeria is open for business. We want to lead the African continent in digital technology. Data is valuable to our development. We are ready to cooperate on technological advancements. It is the only way to go. We need a collaboration that will be a win-win for all.”