Meta Set To Begin WhatsApp Business Owners’ Verification

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp has announced plans to launch verification for businesses on WhatsApp soon.

Meta’s VP of business messaging, Nikila Srinivasan disclosed this during a media briefing on Tuesday.

The firm stated that it will soon begin to make it possible for businesses to receive verification from Meta, which users know they are chatting with the right business. It noted that to become Meta verified, businesses must demonstrate their authenticity to Meta and in return receive a verified badge, enhanced account support, and impersonation protection.

READ ALSO: WhatsApp Introduces Screen Sharing For Video Calls

The firm, through its Vice President, said, “For businesses interested in signing up, Meta Verified will come with additional premium features including the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page that is easily discoverable via a web search, and multi-device support so multiple employees can respond to customers. We’ll begin testing Meta Verified soon with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app before introducing it to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform in the future.”

Also, the firm announced the launching of Flows, a feature that will allow businesses can offer the full range of their services without the user leaving the chat.

It said, “With flows, businesses will be able to provide rich menus and customizable forms that support different needs. We’ll make Flows available to businesses around the world using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks.”