WhatsApp Introduces Screen Sharing For Video Calls

Social media giant, Meta has revealed that its instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has been updated to have screen-sharing capability.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the screen-sharing feature will enable users to share their screen during a video call on the platform.

According to Meta, by clicking on the designated ‘Share’ icon, users can choose between sharing a specific application or their entire screen.

The Chief Executive of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, said this yesterday via a post on his Instagram channel.

With this feature, users can now share presentations or documents during live video calls just as it is on traditional video conferencing platforms.

The feature, which was first released for some beta testers on Android in late May, can be accessed by tapping or clicking the ‘Share’ icon.

With this, WhatsApp is positioned to compete with video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, among others.

“Whether sharing documents, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call,” Mark said.

WhatsApp said the screen-sharing has started rolling on Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop in a phased manner.

That means you may not see the feature immediately but should soon.

Meta also explained that the screen-sharing feature is the latest of several features WhatsApp had rolled out since the beginning of this year in an attempt to build a multipurpose app. Just recently, the platform announced a feature that allows users to edit messages on the app.