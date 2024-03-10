The Federal Government, on Saturday, vowed to weaken the capacity of criminal elements to launch attacks on Nigerians.

Recall that on Wednesday, bandits abducted over 200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were in search of firewood at Ngala Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

Also, on Thursday, gunmen attacked two schools in Kuriga community in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State and abducted about 287 students.

Reacting, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, said the government will ensure the perpetrators are caught and brought to book.

He said the abductions are “utterly unacceptable” and went against fundamental values of humanity.

“Government stands resolutely against any form of violence or coercion targeted at innocent civilians, especially the most vulnerable among us.

READ ALSO: Bandits Abduct 15 Students In Sokoto Fresh Attack

“Our children deserve to seek education in conditions devoid of harm or threat of harm, and any threat to their security is a direct attack on the future of our country.

“While extending heartfelt sympathies to families and communities affected by these distressing events, President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to swiftly ensure the safe return of all abducted persons, and the arrest of perpetrators.

“Government will spare no effort in the pursuit of justice for the victims and in its determination to hold perpetrators of such heinous acts accountable to the full extent of the law,” he said.

According to him, collective action and solidarity are essential for Nigeria to effectively combat the menace of banditry, insurgency, and insecurity.

“Government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

“It will continue to work very hard to ensure that the capacity of criminals to launch attacks is constantly and irreversibly degraded,” he added.