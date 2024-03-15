Kogi Govt. Slams EFCC Over Corruption Allegation Against Yahaya Bello, Says Agenda Against Ex-Governor Is Political

The Kogi State Government has reacted to the alleged N100billion fraud allegation leveled against former governor, Yahaya Bello, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In a statement made available on Friday, the Commissioner for Information in the State, Kingsley Fanwo, claimed that the witch-hunt was orchestrated by some political actors around the Presidency, aimed at destroying the image of the former governor.

Fanwo added that the world would be eager to know why the anti-graft agency was trying so hard to find what was not missing.

The statement reads: “We believe that this ignoble agenda is unknown to President Bola Tinubu, who trusted those people with power with the hope that they will use it judiciously for the greatness of our nation.

“Unfortunately, they have decided to use the privileges given to them as tools for political vendetta.

“The amended charges in which the name of the former governor, Bello, was mentioned are false, frivolous, fictitious, and far from the truth. They are cooked-up charges that signpost their desperation to call a dog a bad name to hang it.

“The intention was to sensationalise the whole scenario and promote a media war against the former governor and other officials of government.

“We have seen how low EFCC and its paymasters can go to pander to the political agenda of those afraid of the rising profile of Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“The desperation of the EFCC to hastily and for glaring political reasons, hound the immediate past governor on their corruption list is unfortunate and speaks volumes on how we reward altruistic leadership in our nation.

“For the records, we wish to make it clear that Kogi’s funds are not missing and that the EFCC is trying so hard to find what is not missing.

“Therefore, call on the EFCC to desist from mentioning the name of Kogi State in its ongoing persecution, orchestrated by some political actors in and around the Presidency bent on destroying the image of Alhaji Yahaya Bello and Kogi State.”