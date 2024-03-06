LASTMA Nabs 19, Impounds 123 Vehicles Over Illegal Parking In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority have arrested no fewer than 19 suspected hoodlums for extorting unsuspecting members of the public in the state.

In a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Agency, Adebayo Taofiq, on Wednesday, said that the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, led the enforcement team.

He said the LASTMA GM, disclosed that the exercise was carried out based on the directive of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa.

According to Bakare-Oki, the 123 vehicles were impounded around Ebute-Ero by Idumota Bridge, Simpson Bridge, Apongbon under Bridge and Elegbata area of Lagos Island after several warnings issued to both private and commercial bus drivers to stop indiscriminate parking and illegal garages around bridges were ignored.

He said: “It was nauseating seeing these private and commercial bus drivers constituting public nuisance by parking at free will around bridges thereby causing avoidable gridlock and inconvenience to other motorists and road users using these bridges to link up with other parts of the state.

“We will continue to ensure free flow of traffic by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown on these stubborn private and commercial bus drivers.”

“Nineteen notorious hoodlums were arrested during an enforcement operation over the illegal collection of parking dues from innocent motorists.

“Investigation revealed that these 19 notorious hoodlums impersonated themselves as approved government agents with fake identity cards to extort innocent motorists, including illegal traders who sell by the roadside.”

“In continuation of general enforcement operations to unlock every traffic bottleneck across the state, we impounded 123 vehicles over illegal parking or garages around bridges across Lagos Island today.

“The owners of these 123 impounded vehicles, including the 19 arrested hoodlums, would be prosecuted at the Lagos State Mobile Court.