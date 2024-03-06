Enugu: Woman Abandons Three Children At Police Station, Commits Suicide Over Hardship

A yet-to-be-identified woman has reportedly abandoned her children committed suicide in Enugu State amid the crippling hardship occasioned by the high cost of living in the country.

Nkechinyere Mbah, wife of State Governor, Peter Mbah, however announced that she would sponsor the children whose mother killed herself by running into a moving vehicle.

The Enugu First Lady who promised to sponsor their daily needs and education announced that the scholarship would be undertaken through her Custos Care Foundation when she paid an unscheduled visit to Ogui Police Station, where the children were kept in custody.

It was learnt that the woman, after leaving the children at the police station, stripped herself naked and ran into a moving vehicle, which crushed her to death.

The eldest of the children, when asked about their father, said their father had been lost

She could not give any other information about their family, town or residential address.

Nkechinyere also directed the immediate relocation of the children, ages six, four and two, from Ogui Police Station to a home, where the state government would take care of them.

Mrs Mbah appealed to people who are depressed to seek help and go for counselling to avoid taking drastic decisions.

She also urged the Commissioner for the Ministry of Children, Gender and Social Development, Ngozi Enih, to intensify sensitisation and counselling of people, especially depressed persons to help them come out of the situation.

A lot of Nigerians have been experiencing unprecedented hardship following the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu, which have drastically pushed up the rate of inflation and prices of goods and services.