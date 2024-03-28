“Nigeria Has Facilities To Host Commonwealth Games” – Sports Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports, John Owan Enoh, insists the country has all it takes to host a successful Commonwealth Games in 2030.

The Minister said that it’s a black spot on Africa countries to have never hosted the Games despite being a member since its inception in 1930.

Enoh led this out while addressing newsmen at the Post-All African Games Press Conference at Media Center of Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, adding that though, he’s not going to be in the office at that time but he is pushing for Nigeria being the first African country to host the tournament.

He noted that he will submit a proposal before the Presidency to see how the country can start preparations for the hosting of the Games in 2030.

Enoh said: “While in Ghana during the 2023 All African Games, I appealed for African countries particularly Nigeria to submit bids to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. I saw it as a black spot on African for not being able to host the Games since its inception in 1930.

“And of course we have the facilities to host such big tournament like the Commonwealth Games. All we need to do is to start preparations early, revive some of the facilities, build some and improve the state of others across the country.

“Though, I don’t think I am going to be in office as the Minister of Sports at that time but it’s what we can start now and achieve if there’s continuity after leaving the office.”