Onyeka, Bassey Withdraw From Super Eagles Camp In Morocco Before Mali Friendly

Super Eagles Duo, Frank Onyeka and Calvin Bassey have reportedly left Morocco for their various clubs due to injury reports.

It was gathered that interim coach, Finidi George will miss the services of both players who helped Nigeria finished second in the 2023 African Nations Cup in Cote D’Ivoire.

Recall that the Enyimba manager had led the three times of Africa Cup of Nations beat Ghana on Friday in his first assignment as manager of the team.

Brentford midfielder, Frank Onyeka returned to England due to personal reasons after playing the full 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Ghana last Friday.

READ MORE: Dessers, Lookman’s Goals Help Super Eagles Defeat Ghana In Friendly Game

As for Bassey, the Ajax defender missed the Ghana clash through injury and has now departed Morocco as he continues his recovery.

The former Rangers defender was another player who impressed at the Africa Cup of Nations for the Super Eagles earlier this year.