Dessers, Lookman’s Goals Help Super Eagles Defeat Ghana In Friendly Game

Goals from Cyriel Dessers and substitute, Ademola Lookman helped the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat 10-man Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in an international friendly played in Marrakech, Morocco.

Nigeria, fresh off a great campaign where they finished runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations were without the CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen, and defender William Troost-Ekong among others, due to injuries.

READ MORE: “Super Eagles Are In Dangerous Point”- Sunday Oliseh

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Finidi George, assistant manager to Jose Peseiro who departed after his contract expired at the end of February, was in charge of the Eagles.

George opted for core of the AFCON 2023′ team for starters with Dessers, one of the few new additions, putting the Nigerians ahead from the spot in the 38th minute.

Atalanta star, Lookman doubled the lead six minutes from time after a great lay off from Alex Iwobi.

The Eagles will next face the Les Aigles of Mali on Tuesday, March 26 in another international friendly still in Morocco.