The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), on Sunday, reacted to the alleged padding of the 2024 budget by N3 trillion from N25 trillion to N28 trillion.

Recall that Northern senators under the aegis of Northern Senators Forum (NSF) had confronted the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over alleged padding of the 2024 budget with close to N4 trillion worth of projects.

However, the Senate has denied reports saying the expenditure was already in the public domain, adding that the Akpabio-led 10th Senate was not aware of any altered version.

Reacting to the situation via a press release, the Party’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, said if the act is true, it represents “gross misconduct and a blatant disregard for the principles of transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility that our great nation deserves especially at these trying times.”

The statement added: “As a party committed to the progress and welfare of all Nigerian citizens, we are deeply concerned about the potential negative impact of such an act on our economy, developmental goals, and the overall well-being of our people. We strongly believe that parliament must stand up to its statutory and constitutional responsibility of factual appropriation and funding by the provisions of the budget office and that public funds must be utilized judiciously and for the sole purpose of advancing the interests of the citizens.

“Consequent upon this, the PRP calls on the relevant authorities to immediately investigate these allegations and bring all those culpable or guilty of such malfeasance to book. We also urge the National Assembly to exercise its constitutional responsibilities by thoroughly scrutinizing the budget to ensure that it aligns with the best interests of the nation.

“We remind all elected officials that service to the people comes first and they must act with the utmost integrity and honesty in the discharge of their duties.

“The PRP remains resolute in its commitment to promoting good governance, fighting corruption, and ensuring that every Nigerian enjoys the dividends of democracy.”

Nigerians were further urged by the Party, to join in condemning the alleged budget padding and to demand that those responsible be held accountable.